02.10.2024 16:09:01
Ford Motor Q3 U.S. Retail Sales Up 4% YoY; Electric Vehicle Total Sales Up 12%
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its U.S. retail sales were up 4% in the third quarter. Total Ford sales were up 0.7%, for the quarter. Total sales were 504,039 vehicles, compared to 500,504 vehicles, a year ago.
Hybrid vehicle sales increased 38% to 48,101 vehicles in the third quarter, while electric vehicle sales grew 12%. Lincoln sales were up 26%, for the quarter.
The company said, with 67,689 electric vehicles sold through September, its electric vehicles are having a record sales run. Ford brand electric vehicle sales were up 45% in the current year.
