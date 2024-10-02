Ford Motor Q3 U.S. Retail Sales Up 4% YoY; Electric Vehicle Total Sales Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its U.S. retail sales were up 4% in the third quarter. Total Ford sales were up 0.7%, for the quarter. Total sales were 504,039 vehicles, compared to 500,504 vehicles, a year ago.

Hybrid vehicle sales increased 38% to 48,101 vehicles in the third quarter, while electric vehicle sales grew 12%. Lincoln sales were up 26%, for the quarter.

The company said, with 67,689 electric vehicles sold through September, its electric vehicles are having a record sales run. Ford brand electric vehicle sales were up 45% in the current year.