Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 17:43:34

Ford Q2 Sales Up 1%

(RTTNews) - Ford (F) sales rose nearly 1% during the second quarter over the year-earlier period, led by about 5% increase in truck sales and 27% growth in cars.

Ford truck sales, which include pickups and vans, totaled 308,920 vehicles during the three-month period, an increase of 4.5% from 295,602 vehicles last year. This represents Ford's best second-quarter truck sales performance since 2019.

Sales of SUVs dropped 5.3% to 213,393 units from 225,299 units last year, while cars segment increased 27.7% to 13,737 from 10,761 units.

Sales of Ford electric vehicles totaled 23,957 during the second quarter, up 61%. The automaker said that Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are drawing customers from other brands, with 62 percent of F-150 Lightning and 54 percent of Mustang Mach-E sales are new to Ford.

Meanwhile, sales of hybrid vehicles totaled 53,822, an increase of 56% and a new quarterly sales record for Ford since it began offering hybrid models more than 20 years ago, it said.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen

31.07.23 Ford Motor Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.10.22 Ford Motor Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 11,85 -0,47% Ford Motor Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gut behauptet erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Donnerstag verhalten freundlich in den Handel starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen