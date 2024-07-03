|
03.07.2024 17:43:34
Ford Q2 Sales Up 1%
(RTTNews) - Ford (F) sales rose nearly 1% during the second quarter over the year-earlier period, led by about 5% increase in truck sales and 27% growth in cars.
Ford truck sales, which include pickups and vans, totaled 308,920 vehicles during the three-month period, an increase of 4.5% from 295,602 vehicles last year. This represents Ford's best second-quarter truck sales performance since 2019.
Sales of SUVs dropped 5.3% to 213,393 units from 225,299 units last year, while cars segment increased 27.7% to 13,737 from 10,761 units.
Sales of Ford electric vehicles totaled 23,957 during the second quarter, up 61%. The automaker said that Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are drawing customers from other brands, with 62 percent of F-150 Lightning and 54 percent of Mustang Mach-E sales are new to Ford.
Meanwhile, sales of hybrid vehicles totaled 53,822, an increase of 56% and a new quarterly sales record for Ford since it began offering hybrid models more than 20 years ago, it said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Ford Motor-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Ford Motor von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.24
|Ford-Aktie fällt: Ford streicht noch mehr Stellen (dpa-AFX)
|
18.06.24
|ROUNDUP/Betriebsrat: Ford plant weiteren Jobabbau (dpa-AFX)
|
17.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ford Motor-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Ford Motor von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
06.06.24
|ROUNDUP: Pharmadienstleister Vetter kommt nach Saarlouis (dpa-AFX)
|
06.06.24
|Pharmadienstleister Vetter kommt nach Saarlouis (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen
|31.07.23
|Ford Motor Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.10.22
|Ford Motor Sell
|UBS AG
|31.07.23
|Ford Motor Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.10.22
|Ford Motor Sell
|UBS AG
|10.10.22
|Ford Motor Sell
|UBS AG
|31.07.23
|Ford Motor Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ford Motor Co.
|11,85
|-0,47%