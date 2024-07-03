Ford Q2 Sales Up 1%

(RTTNews) - Ford (F) sales rose nearly 1% during the second quarter over the year-earlier period, led by about 5% increase in truck sales and 27% growth in cars.

Ford truck sales, which include pickups and vans, totaled 308,920 vehicles during the three-month period, an increase of 4.5% from 295,602 vehicles last year. This represents Ford's best second-quarter truck sales performance since 2019.

Sales of SUVs dropped 5.3% to 213,393 units from 225,299 units last year, while cars segment increased 27.7% to 13,737 from 10,761 units.

Sales of Ford electric vehicles totaled 23,957 during the second quarter, up 61%. The automaker said that Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are drawing customers from other brands, with 62 percent of F-150 Lightning and 54 percent of Mustang Mach-E sales are new to Ford.

Meanwhile, sales of hybrid vehicles totaled 53,822, an increase of 56% and a new quarterly sales record for Ford since it began offering hybrid models more than 20 years ago, it said.