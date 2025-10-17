Ford Motor Aktie

Ford Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.10.2025 19:03:38

Ford Recalls Over 290,000 Vehicles In US To Fix Faulty Rearview Camera System

(RTTNews) - Ford is recalling over 290,000 vehicles in the US due to rear-view camera display issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

Ford is recalling certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD vehicles. The 360-degree view camera system may not display a rearview image properly in certain lighting conditions.

A rearview camera image that does not display properly can reduce the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the image processing module software free of charge. Interim letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed on October 20, 2025. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, anticipated in March 2026.

Ford is also recalling 59,006 vehicles that are equipped with engine block heaters for fire risks, the NHTSA said.

The auto giant is recalling certain 2016-2019 Lincoln MKC, 2016-2023 Explorer, 2019-2020 Fusion, 2019-2024 Ranger, 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair, Escape, 2021-2024 Bronco, Bronco Sport, and 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles.

The engine block heater may crack and develop a coolant leak, causing it to short-circuit when the block heater is plugged in.

Ford was not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the NHTSA notice.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen

15.04.25 Ford Motor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 9,85 -1,80% Ford Motor Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:14 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen vor US-Kreditkrise: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Freitag kräftige Verluste ein. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verabschiedeten sich deutlich leichter ins Wochenende.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen