Ford Recalls Over 850,000 Vehicles In U.S. Due To Faulty Fuel Pump Risk

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) is recalling 850,318 vehicles across the U.S. over concerns that a defective low-pressure fuel pump could lead to unexpected engine stalls, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The issue affects a broad range of models, including select Ford F-150 trucks, Broncos, Explorers, Mustangs, and Lincoln Aviators and Navigators from recent model years. NHTSA stated that the faulty fuel pump may reduce fuel flow from the tank to the engine, causing a sudden loss of power. An estimated 10% of the affected vehicles are believed to carry the defect.

Before the pump fails completely, drivers may notice warning signs such as engine misfires, rough idling, decreased performance, or the check engine light turning on. Failures are more likely to occur in hot weather or when fuel levels are low, the agency noted.

Ford will begin notifying affected owners by mail starting July 14. While a repair solution is still being finalized, a second notice will be sent once a fix becomes available. Repairs will be carried out free of charge at authorized Ford and Lincoln dealerships.

The recall comes after six consumer complaints related to power loss were reported to the NHTSA. Ford is urging customers to remain alert for symptoms and to contact their dealer or check their VIN on the company's website for recall status.

The company emphasized that customer safety remains its top priority as it works to develop a permanent remedy.