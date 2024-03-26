Ford Teams Up With Allego To Bring Ultra-Fast Charging Facilities For EV Customers In Europe

(RTTNews) - Auto giant, Ford Motor Company (F), Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with Allego N.V. (ALLG) to bring ultra-fast charging infrastructure to the company's EV customers across Europe.

The company stated that Allego's charging stations delivering 400 kW charging will be available at Ford dealerships.

Ford's European Manager, Charging & Energy Strategy and Go-to Market, Ford Model e, Oliver Adrian, says, "The new high-power charging stations will be included within the BlueOval Charge Network - Ford's public charging service - which enables drivers to access and pay for charging at more than 600,000 charging points³ in Europe. A key benefit for Ford customers will be the Plug & Charge technology at Allego charging stations - providing fast and secure charging without needing to use an app or RFID card."

