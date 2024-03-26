26.03.2024 16:45:14

Ford Teams Up With Allego To Bring Ultra-Fast Charging Facilities For EV Customers In Europe

(RTTNews) - Auto giant, Ford Motor Company (F), Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with Allego N.V. (ALLG) to bring ultra-fast charging infrastructure to the company's EV customers across Europe.

The company stated that Allego's charging stations delivering 400 kW charging will be available at Ford dealerships.

Ford's European Manager, Charging & Energy Strategy and Go-to Market, Ford Model e, Oliver Adrian, says, "The new high-power charging stations will be included within the BlueOval Charge Network - Ford's public charging service - which enables drivers to access and pay for charging at more than 600,000 charging points³ in Europe. A key benefit for Ford customers will be the Plug & Charge technology at Allego charging stations - providing fast and secure charging without needing to use an app or RFID card."

Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $12.86, down 0.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen

31.07.23 Ford Motor Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.10.22 Ford Motor Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 11,68 -1,18% Ford Motor Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen