Ford Motor Aktie

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

22.11.2025 05:23:22

Ford Updates On Oswego Plant Fire, Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) and Novelis have issued an update following the fire incident at the Novelis Oswego aluminum plant on November 20. The fire was quickly contained, and the facility was safely evacuated with no injuries reported among employees, contractors, or first responders.

By Friday morning, operations at the Oswego plant had resumed, with the cold mill and heat treatment units back online. The facility continues to ship finished material to supply Ford, while Novelis is leveraging its global network of plants and industry peers to minimize any potential impact.

In addition, Novelis is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the U.S. aluminum supply chain by constructing a new plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. The facility is scheduled to begin commissioning in the second half of 2026.

Ford has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial guidance, projecting adjusted EBIT of $6 billion to $6.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $2 billion to $3 billion.

