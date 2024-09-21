|
21.09.2024 12:36:00
Forget About Saving $1 Million for Retirement. Here's What You Should Be Doing Instead.
You'll read a lot on the internet about ways to save $1 million for retirement. But have you ever thought about why $1 million seems to be such a popular savings target?My theory is that it's not only a nice, clean number, but a very large one at that. So it's easy to see why you might assume that if you manage to kick off retirement with a $1 million IRA or 401(k) plan balance, you'll be all set.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!