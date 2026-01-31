Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.01.2026 23:19:00

Forget AI Stocks: This Utility Could Deliver Better Returns in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have surged over the past couple of years, and the growing AI build-out has some investors wary about the massive capital expenditures hyperscalers are planning. For investors seeking exposure to AI's growth outside of major technology companies, utility providers like Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) offer upside potential that will benefit from this build-out. Here's how.Hyperscalers are spending big bucks to expand their data center footprints. These data centers, designed specifically for artificial intelligence, consume significantly more energy than traditional data centers. These data centers use graphics processing units, which generate a massive amount of heat -- and require cooling -- and consume more electricity than the central processing units of previous data centers.Constellation Energy is the largest producer of carbon-free electricity, the kind of energy hyperscalers want most. The company has capitalized on robust energy demand and secured 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Microsoft and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. What makes Constellation a popular choice for hyperscalers is its huge nuclear footprint and the ability of nuclear to provide both reliable and sustainable energy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 664,00 1,18% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:44 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13:23 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13:07 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
31.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.01.26 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen