Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
|
31.12.2025 19:35:00
Forget Archer Aviation: This Explosive Space Stock Is a Smarter Shot at Life-Changing Gains
Valued at $5.8 billion and with more than $1.5 billion in cash, Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is the world's second largest builder in the nascent industry of air taxis -- smaller than Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), but miles ahead of Vertical Aerospace or Lilium. That's quite impressive, considering Archer was only founded in 2018, compared to Joby, which established itself in 2009.But it's not enough to make Archer Aviation stock a near-term buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
