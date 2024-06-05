|
05.06.2024 16:32:00
Forget Carne Asada: Chipotle's 50-for-1 Sizzling New Stock Split Is About to Be on the Menu for Investors
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is one of the most recognized restaurant chains in the world. Its relentless focus on food quality and top-notch customer service has helped it build one of the most loyal followings among fast-food businesses.With sizzling carne asada, tasty burritos, and fresh avocado, it's hard not to enjoy a meal at Chipotle. However, the company has something new brewing, and it has nothing to do with food.Chipotle's board of directors recently approved a 50-for-1 stock split. Assuming that the company's shareholders add their approval on June 6, split-adjusted shares will hit the exchanges later this month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
