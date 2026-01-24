Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
25.01.2026 00:15:00
Forget D-Wave Quantum: This AI Behemoth Still Has More Room to Run
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has been turning heads in the technology world in recent quarters as it progresses in the high-potential industry of quantum computing. This pure-play quantum company is present in both the quantum annealing and gate-model space -- annealing helps customers optimize operations, while gate-model systems are more general-purpose.The company has been generating revenue in the annealing space, but like all quantum players, it's still in the early days of its growth story. This is because quantum computers are still a work in progress, and it may take years for them to reach general usefulness. Meanwhile, investors have aimed to get in on this story early, driving D-Wave stock up in the quadruple digits over the past three years. This long time to market, as well as the massive gains we've seen in the stock price, mean you may want to forget about rushing into D-Wave right now -- and instead turn to the following artificial intelligence (AI) company that's generating billions of dollars in earnings. This AI behemoth still has more room to run. Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantum
|
22.01.26
|Quanten-Fusion: D-Wave schluckt Spezialisten Quantum Circuits - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.26
|D-Wave Quantum-Aktie im Aufwärtstrend: Potenzial und Gefahren nach dem kräftigen Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|D-Wave-Aktie zeigt Erholungstendenzen: Insiderverkäufe und Übernahme bleiben im Fokus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Nach Partnerschaft mit Quantum Circuits: D-Wave-Aktie im Anlegerfokus (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26