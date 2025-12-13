Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
13.12.2025 05:00:00
Forget IonQ: This Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy
Quantum computing is hot, hot, hot, with the Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM) up 40% year to date and trading near its all-time high. And yet investors are starting to sour on one quantum computing stock in particular: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).From early January 2025 through about mid-October, shares of IonQ nearly tripled in price. But since mid-October, IonQ's stock price has been cut by one-third, falling to $52 and change at the close on Dec. 5.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
