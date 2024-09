Forget Nvidia, This AI Growth Stock Might Be a Better Buy

If you are anything like me, you might be tired of hearing about artificial intelligence (AI) chips. While enabling hardware is necessary, it should take a back seat to the real-world use cases of the algorithms it helps to train and run. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is interesting because it is helping bring this technology further into mainstream use, and its stock might make a compelling long-term investment. Founded in 2005 and hitting the public markets by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), SoundHound AI is a leader in what it calls "conversational intelligence." It has combined traditional voice recognition software with large language models (LLMs) to disrupt customer service and the restaurant and automotive industries.By now, most of us have experienced robot customer service. This technology, known as interactive voice response (IVR), has been around since the early 20th century, and it seems to have become ubiquitous after the COVID-19 pandemic. IVRs can be frustrating because of their limited vocabulary and unnuanced communication.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool