13.09.2024 12:50:00
Forget PayPal: Billionaires Are Buying Up This Fintech Stock Instead
The market has finally been cheering PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) again. It's demonstrating progress under new leadership, and PayPal stock is up more than 15% during the past six months.But several billionaires have been piling into lesser-known fintech stock Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL). Bill is a younger company with lots of growth on the horizon. Should you take a chance on it?Bill provides software-as-a-service financial solutions for small businesses. Its platform automates tasks like accounts payable and receivable, and connects users to a large network of financial institutions. Clients love its technology, which frees up time from tedious tasks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
