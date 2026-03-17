Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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17.03.2026 12:03:00
Forget Pure-Play Quantum Computing Stocks. These 2 Beaten-Down Giants May Be the Smarter Bet
Quantum computing could be years away from commercial viability, but there are plenty of exciting ways you could invest in it already. As one of the most potentially transformative technology trends of our time, it's not a surprise that many investors want exposure to quantum computing in their portfolios.One problem is that some of the most popular quantum computing pure plays are not only pre-revenue businesses but are also trading for high valuations for businesses that aren't expected to have a viable commercial product for several years.On the other hand, there are some excellent businesses with impressive quantum computing potential that also have multi-billion dollar revenue streams and are current leaders in their industries. Here are two in particular that could be great ways to set your portfolio up for the future of quantum computing right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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