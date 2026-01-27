Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
27.01.2026 14:37:00
Forget Quantum Computing Stocks: This Unavoidable Platform Is Where Big Customers Are Actually Going
In the same way artificial intelligence (AI) completely revolutionized computing technology, quantum computing promises to revolutionize AI. That's because quantum platforms can process unthinkable amounts of digital data. Problems that would take modern-day platforms decades to work out can now be solved in a matter of minutes.This is why shares of the nascent industry's companies -- like Quantum Computing, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing -- have performed so well (even if erratically) since 2024, when the tech graduated from being mostly theoretical to legitimately commercial.What if, however, investors are overlooking a hugely important detail about quantum computing's commercial future, and overlooking its best opportunity as a result?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
