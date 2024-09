Forget the 4% Rule? Here's What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement.

Everyone's retirement is different, but we all have a common goal: ensuring our retirement savings last long enough.The 4% rule is arguably the go-to guideline for determining how quickly you can spend your savings. It states that a retiree can withdraw 4% of their nest egg's initial value annually, adjusted for inflation. In other words, someone who retires with $1 million would withdraw $40,000 annually, increasing it slightly every year to adjust for inflation.It's a good starting point for developing some basic frameworks but is hardly a retirement plan. The problem with painting with broad strokes is that you'll never fill in the finer details.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool