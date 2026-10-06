Eleco Aktie
WKN: 919028 / ISIN: GB0003081246
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06.10.2026 15:45:03
Form 8.3 - IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.: SONNTAG Premium
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IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. (-)
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - Eleco PLC
|TIDM:
|-
|LEI Code:
|529900X2YIFA3JTG4580
|Sequence No.:
|445608
|EQS News ID:
|2411292
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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15:45
|Form 8.3 - IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.: SONNTAG Premium (EQS Group)
|
11.09.26
|Form 8.3 - IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.: SONNTAG Premium (EQS Group)
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|Eleco PLC
|2,60
|-1,52%
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