Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
19-Jan-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST

FORM 8.1(a) & (b)
(Opening Position Disclosure)

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

Offeree

(e) Date position held:

 

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

18 January 2024

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

No

 

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

 

 

Ap10

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

 

Class of relevant security: (Note 2)

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:

NIL

-

NIL

-

Total:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party making the disclosure:

a)   Interests held by directors of the Offeree, their close relatives and related trusts in the ordinary shares of €0.10 each in the capital of the Offeree ("Ordinary Shares")

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares held

Percentage of total issued Ordinary Shares

Declan Moylan

150,000

0.03%

Margaret Sweeney

512,254

0.1%

Brian Fagan

166,737

0.03%

Hugh Scott-Barrett

40,000

0.01%

Joan Garahy

34,850

0.01%

Philip Burns

-

-

Stefanie Frensch

30,000

0.01%

Tom Kavanagh

81,129

0.02%

Denise Turner

41,666

0.01%

 

 

b)   Directors’ options to subscribe for Ordinary Shares granted under the IRES Long Term Incentive Plan

 

Director

Award Date

No. of Ordinary Shares Under Option

Exercise Price per Share (€)

Vesting Date of Options (from)

Expiry Date

Margaret Sweeney

18-Jun-19

1,302,461

1.71

18-Jun-20

17-Jun-26

Margaret Sweeney

10-Jul-19

1,294,038

1.682

10-Jul-20

9-Jul-26

Margaret Sweeney

16-Nov-17

2,000,000

1.489

16-Nov-18

15-Nov-24

 

c)   Directors’ conditional performance-based share awards granted under the IRES Long Term Incentive Plan

 

Director

Award Date

No. of Ordinary Shares

Vesting Date (from)

Margaret Sweeney

05-Mar-21

335,820

05-Mar-24

Margaret Sweeney

23-Feb-22

430,369

23-Feb-25

Margaret Sweeney

15-Mar-23

750,000

15-Mar-26

Brian Fagan

05-Aug-21

196,203

05-Aug-24

Brian Fagan

25-Feb-22

221,476

25-Feb-25

Brian Fagan

15-Mar-23

358,586

15-Mar-26

 

d) Interests and short positions held by J&E Davy, presumed concert party of the Offeree

 

Class of relevant security:  Ordinary Shares

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

67,940*

0.01%

Nil

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

Total:

67,940*

0.01%

Nil

-

* Held on behalf of discretionary investment clients

 

 

e) Interests and short positions held by Barclays Capital Securities Ltd, presumed concert party of the Offeree

 

Class of relevant security:  Ordinary Shares

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

3,960,329

0.75

810,363

0.15

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

793,557

0.15

3,876,063

0.73

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

Total:

4,753,886

0.90

4,686,426

0.88

     

 

 

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

     
Ap11

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

 

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

 

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

 

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

YES/NO

 

 

 

No

 

Date of disclosure:

 19 January 2024

Contact name:

Anna-Marie Curry

Telephone number:

+353 (0)1 5634012

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 298664
EQS News ID: 1819293

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

