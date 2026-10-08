Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
|
08.10.2026 18:30:03
Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
FORM 8.1(a) & (b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Ap10
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
* Held on behalf of discretionary investment clients
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
Ap11
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
Ap12
NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)
1. See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.
2. See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.
3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|FEE - Irish Residential Properties plc
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|445860
|EQS News ID:
|2412808
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
18:30
|Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
05.10.26
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
02.10.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
30.09.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
29.09.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.09.26
|Statement regarding Possible Offer (EQS Group)
|
11.09.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.09.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|1,25
|-0,32%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: ATX beendet Handel tiefrot -- DAX geht deutlich leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich eine Spur tiefer. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.