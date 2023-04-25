Forsee Power announces the launch of a capital increase to finance the acceleration of its commercial, industrial and technological development

Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (Paris:FORSE) (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE – the "Company”), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces the launch of a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering and with a priority subscription period on an irreducible basis granted to existing shareholders (the "Capital Increase”), for an amount of approximately €50 million, which may be increased up to €57.5 million in case of a full exercise of the upsize option (the "Upsize Option”).

Christophe Gurtner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Forsee Power declared: "A pioneering company that has become a leader in smart battery systems for high value-added market segments, Forsee Power has been able since the success of its IPO 18 months ago, to increase its market share with the Company’s 2022 turnover growing by +53% to €111 million, to internationalize its customer portfolio and to expand its industrial capacities with, in particular, its establishment in the United States and to strengthen its technological leadership with the launch of new product ranges.

On the back of these achievements combined with a favorable market context and a sustained commercial momentum with sales doubling during the first quarter of 2023, we have decided to accelerate our development in order to meet the exponential needs for the electrification of heavy and light vehicles.

The net proceeds of this capital increase will be allocated to the support of our innovation and especially to the development of new products and services as well as to our industrial deployment on a global scale, with in particular the expansion of our industrial capacities in the United States and the strengthening of our production tools to meet the strong demand for our products, which is already reflected by an order backlog of around €1.4 billion until 20282.

This capital increase will enable Forsee Power to reach a new phase in its history, which will combine strong growth and sustainable profitability.

Capital Increase terms and use of proceeds

The Capital Increase was decided by the board of directors of the Company on April 21st, 2023 pursuant to the 13th resolution of the combined shareholders’ meeting of the Company held on June 24th, 2022 and was voted by all the directors that took part in the vote.

This Capital Increase will lead to the issuance of 17 921 146 new shares, which may be increased to 20 609 317 new shares in case of a full exercise of the Upsize Option ("New Shares”), corresponding to 38.47% of the Company’s share capital.

The net proceeds from the issue of New Shares will be allocated as follows:

up to approximately €15 million, for innovation and the development of new products, in order to enable (i) the development of digitization and artificial intelligence, (ii) the development of new generation of technologies and products, (iii) the pursuit of cost optimization and (iv) the strengthening of the safety of battery systems;

up to approximately €20 million, for the acceleration of the international industrial development, in order to allow (i) the increase in the production capacity of existing facilities and (ii) the development of the industrial presence in the United States of America; and

up to approximately €15 million, for general corporate purposes of the group, in order to (i) respond to the large volumes of business and support the growing demand for production and (ii) strengthen the balance sheet structure of the Company.

This press release relates to the launch of the Private Placement (as defined below).

Priority subscription period

Subject to the approval of the Prospectus (as defined below) relating to the Capital Increase by the Autorité des Marchés financiers (the "AMF”), the Company’s existing shareholders will be granted a 3-day priority subscription period on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), which will run from April 26th 2023 to April 28th 2023 (inclusive) at 17.00 (Paris time) for the shareholders of record as of April 25th 2023. Such priority right will not be listed nor transferable.

As part of the priority subscription period, the Company’s shareholders may subscribe on an irreducible basis up to their pro-rata shareholding in the capital of the Company.

Private placement and public offering

The New Shares not subscribed for during the priority subscription period as described above are being offered in a global offering including:

a private placement to institutional investors, within and outside of France, excluding certain countries, in particular the United States of America, Japan, Canada and Australia, that will be executed through an accelerated bookbuilding process on April 25 th (the " Private Placement ”);

(the " ”); a public offering in France for retail investors principally, which will run from April 26th 2023 until April 28th, 2023 (inclusive) at 17.00 (Paris time) (the "Public Offering”), subject to the approval by the AMF of the Prospectus (as defined below) relating to the Capital Increase.

Orders placed in the Public Offering and Private Placement might be subject to clawback depending on the results of the priority subscriptions on an irreducible basis received during the priority subscription period.

The subscription price of the New Shares in the context of the priority subscription period and the Public Offering will be equal to the Private Placement subscription price of the New Shares and will be set at €2.79 per share.

The subscription price will be communicated in a press release published at the latest before market open on April 26th 2023.

The New Shares, shall entitle their holders to any dividends declared by the Company as from the date of issuance, will be, as from their issuance date, fully fungible with the Company’s existing shares and will be traded under the same trading line and ISIN code as the Company’s existing shares (ISIN code FR0014005SB3).

Main shareholders’ intentions and subscription commitments

Subscription commitment from Eurazeo Investment Manager

Eurazeo Investment Manager, a board member of the Company which holds 15,222,118 shares of the Company (i.e. 28.41% of the share capital) as of April 25th 2023, has committed to subscribe up to 10.00% of the Capital Increase (excluding the Upsize Option) on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), by subscribing New Shares in an amount of approximately €5 million (corresponding to the subscription of 1 792 114 New Shares) ("the Subscription Commitment of Eurazeo”).

Subscription commitment from Mitsui & Co, Ltd

Mitsui & Co, Ltd, which holds 14,285,900 shares of the Company (i.e. 26.67% of the share capital) as of April 25th 2023, committed to subscribe up to 26.67% of the Capital Increase (excluding the Upsize Option) on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), by subscribing New Shares up to its shareholding in the capital of the Company for an amount of approximately €13.3 million (corresponding to the subscription of 4 778 983 New Shares), subject to not exceeding a holding of more than 29.90% of the Company’s share capital following the completion of the Capital Increase ("the Subscription Commitment of Mitsui”).

Subscription commitment from Société de Projets Industriels (Bpifrance)

Société de Projets Industriels, which holds 5,463,700 shares of the Company (i.e. 10.20% of the share capital) as of April 25th 2023, committed to subscribe up to 20.00% of the Capital Increase (excluding the Upsize Option) (i) on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), by subscribing New Shares pro rata to its shareholding in the Company, for an amount of approximately €5 million (corresponding to the subscription of 1 827 741 New Shares) and (ii) by placing a subscription order as part of the Private Placement for an amount of approximately €5 million (corresponding to the subscription of 1 756 488 New Shares) ("the Subscription Commitment of Société de Projets Industriels”).

Subscription commitment from Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion, one of the largest producers of automotive structural components in the Americas, with whom the Company announced on April 6th 2023 a partnership to offer the integration of battery systems for electric vehicles, especially on the chassis of trucks, buses and off-road vehicles, committed on April 21st 2023 to participate in the Capital Increase by placing a subscription order as part of the Private Placement for an amount of approximately €5 million (corresponding to the subscription of 1 792 114 New Shares) ("The Subscription Commitment of Iochpe-Maxion” and together with the Subscription Commitment of Eurazeo, the Subscription Commitment of Mitsui and the Subscription Commitment of Société de Projets Industriels, the "Subscription Commitments”.

The Subscription Commitments total approximately 66.7% of the amount of the Capital Increase (excluding the Upsize Option).

The Company is not aware of the intentions of its other shareholders in relation to the Capital Increase.

Lock-up commitments

The Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 calendar days following the settlement and delivery date of the New Shares, subject to certain exceptions.

Each of Eurazeo Investment Manager, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Sociétés de Projets Industriels, Christophe Gurtner, Ballard Power System Inc. and Iochpe-Maxion have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days after the date of settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Gilbert Dupont, Jefferies GmbH, and Société Générale are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners (the "Joint Global Coordinators”). Lazard is acting as financial advisor of the Company.

Indicative Timetable

April 25th, 2023 Decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company to launch the Capital Increase Publication of a press release announcing the launch of the Capital Increase Opening of the bookbuilding process for the Private Placement Closing of the bookbuilding process for the Private Placement Setting of the issue price by decision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Approval of the Prospectus by the AMF April 26th, 2023 Publication (before market opens) of the press release announcing the closing of the Private Placement, the subscription price, the availability of the Prospectus and the opening of the priority subscription period and of the Public Offering Notice published by Euronext announcing the opening of the priority subscription period and the Public Offering Opening of the priority subscription period and of the Public Offering April 28th, 2023 Closing of the priority subscription period and of the Public Offering at 17:00 (Paris time) May 4th, 2023 Potential exercise of the Upsize Option Publication by the Company of the press release announcing the results of the Capital Increase Notice published by Euronext announcing the priority subscription period and the Public Offering results and admission of the New Shares to trading May 9th, 2023 Issuance and admission to trading of the New Shares on Euronext Paris Settlement and Delivery of the New Shares

Availability of the prospectus

The prospectus (the "Prospectus”), comprising (i) the universal registration document of the Company approved by the AMF on April 25th, 2023 under number R.23-016 (the "Universal Registration Document”), and (ii) a securities note (including a summary of the Prospectus) (the "Securities Note”), will be made available once it receives approval by the AMF, which is expected on April 25th, 2023 at the latest.

Copies of the Prospectus will be made available free of charge at the Company’s headquarters, located at, 1 boulevard Hippolyte Marques, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine, France. The Prospectus is also available on the Company’s website (https://www.forseepower.com) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Potential investors are advised to consider carefully the risk factors described in chapter 3 "Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document and chapter 2 "Risk factors related to the Offer” of the Securities Note, before deciding whether to invest. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize, the Company’s and the group’s businesses, financials, results or ability to reach its guidance may be negatively affected.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in intelligent battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the group designs, assembles and supplies energy management systems based on some of the most robust cells on the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site or remotely. Nearly 2,000 buses and 100,000 light electric vehicles are equipped with Forsee Power batteries. The group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development; the group has been awarded the Gold Medal by the international rating agency EcoVadis.

For more information: http://www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower

