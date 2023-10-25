Fortive Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $218.0 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $189.9 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $301.6 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.49 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $218.0 Mln. vs. $189.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 to $0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.37 to $3.40