Forward Air Appoints Michael Hance Interim CEO After Tom Schmitt Departs

(RTTNews) - Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) announced Wednesday that Chairman, President and Chief Executive officer Tom Schmitt has departed the Company. Michael Hance has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, in addition to his current position as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.

Schmitt is no longer a member of the Board. The Board has formed a Search Committee to identify a permanent CEO replacement.

Since joining Forward in 2006, Hance has served in a variety of legal and governance leadership roles, including serving as General Counsel since 2008 and Chief Legal Officer since 2014, as well as leading the Company's Human Resources department from 2010 to 2014.

Chris Ruble, Chief Operating Officer since 2018 and an employee at Forward since 1996, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Ruble has served in a variety of operational leadership roles during his 28 years with Forward.

George Mayes, who has served on the Board since 2021, has been appointed Independent Chairman. The Board has also added Gil West, former Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Delta Air Lines, as an independent director. Christopher Schmachtenberger, President and Chief Investment Officer of Timucuan, has joined the Board pursuant to the previously disclosed shareholder agreement with EVE Partners, LLC.