Fractyl Health Appoints Lara Smith Weber As CFO
(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS), Tuesday announced the appointment of Lara Smith Weber as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 12, 2026.
This comes as Lisa Davidson stepped down from the CFO position on December 31, 2025. She will continue to provide consulting services to the company during this transition.
Most recently, Weber served as CFO of Inari, where she completed multiple financings, strengthened the company's capital structure, and built financial systems and processes to support a growing organization.
Chief Executive Officer Harith Rajagopalan commented, "Lara's experience building financial and operating discipline in growth-stage healthcare companies makes her well-suited to support the Company as we advance through pivotal development and prepare for commercial execution and scale."
Fractyl's stock closed at $2.06, down 8.44 percent on the Nasdaq.
