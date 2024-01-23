FranklinCovey Releases Updated Edition of Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager, Based on FranklinCovey’s Popular Course, Available Through The FranklinCovey All Access Pass

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), one of the most trusted leadership companies in the world, today announced the release of an updated edition of Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager, one of its bestselling books, published by BenBella Books and available at book retailers everywhere.

Book Blends the Best Practices of Agile and Waterfall Project Management and Educates "Unofficial Project Managers” on How to Lead and Manage Products Successfully (Graphic: Business Wire)

The book is based on content from one of FranklinCovey’s most popular courses, Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager™, which is available to organizations as part of The FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. FranklinCovey has taught thousands of project managers a proven formula for project success, and the authors are now sharing with readers what they’ve learned. The book, like the course, blends the best practices of Agile and Waterfall project management and educates "unofficial project managers” on how to lead and manage projects successfully to meet the demands of the agile project economy.

In addition to FranklinCovey’s insights about what makes projects successful, the book is aligned with the robust principles and processes from the Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK), seventh edition, produced by the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Kory Kogon, co-author of Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager, and FranklinCovey vice president of Content Development said, "Today’s knowledge workers are paid to think, innovate, create, and execute projects. They’ve slipped into being unofficial project managers with little or no training at all, which is why it’s not surprising that 65 percent of projects fail each year.* They not only struggle in finding and following a doable project management process, but in leading matrixed project teams that don’t formally report to them.”

That struggle results in low employee morale and in mistakes which cost organizations millions of dollars in wasted time and desired results. To be successful, they need practical, up-to-date skills to execute high-value projects on time and with quality.

"There are hundreds of books written about project management, most of which are written in the official, formal voice of 'real' project management and are full of intimidating, complicated processes, and specialized language,” said Kogon. "This book differs because it’s based on current principles and practices of project management that are easy to understand and apply.”

This revised edition includes an updated success formula and primary mindset - project value, plus people, plus process equals success. With that mindset as the foundation, readers learn how to confidently lead high-value projects and to engage and inspire everyone, even those who may not report to them, to volunteer their very best efforts for successful project completion.

The book also includes engaging real-life stories featuring everyday people who are unofficial project managers charged with delivering projects with quality. It also contains Application Challenges so readers can practice using the tools in the book, as well as including a summary at the end of each chapter to reinforce the learning.

Kogon said, "We provide readers with a practical methodology, framework, and process, equipping them with the mindset, skillset and toolset that allows them to release their fear of managing projects. In fact, they may see themselves in the stories in the book.”

Projects must deliver value to an organization, and once value is established, it’s the people who make the projects successful by following a consistent process. In the book, readers learn to:

Ensure the highest value to the project and organization from beginning to the end of the project.

Model five leadership and informal authority behaviors to keep teams engaged and accountable for results: Respect, Listen First, Clarify Expectations, Extend Trust, and Practice Accountability.

Optimize five project phases to set up projects for success: Scope, Plan, Engage, Track and Adapt, and Close.

Create shared expectations with key stakeholders to influence and engage others to define a clear project scope including clear deliverables and risk strategies.

Adapt to change with flexibility and agility to apply proactive change management to deliver high-value projects.

Robert Fitt, Chief HR Officer at Backblaze, Inc. said, "In this age of lean corporate headcount, everyone, no matter what their title, is required to fill the role of project manager. Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager covers the core areas that any project professional needs to be successful. Additionally, FranklinCovey’s course gives you straightforward content that builds learners' confidence to successfully complete high-value project time and time again. The book can also serve as a reinforcement tool to remind course participants of their learning. Both are invaluable resources to any organization interested in improving efficiency and outcomes.”

"’Project manager’ may not be your official title and it might not be in your job description,” said Kogon, "but in today’s world, project management skills are the key to innovation. And with the right strategies, anyone can excel. Managing projects doesn’t have to be a frustrating process in your current role. So, if you think that honing your skills can lead to exceeding expectations within your organization, pick up a copy of Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager. Share it with your team and attend our course to increase project effectiveness throughout your organization.”

FranklinCovey’s Project Management for the Unofficial Project Manager course is available through The FranklinCovey All Access Pass. It consists of three sessions and is available in multiple learning modalities including Live In-Person, Live-Online, and On Demand. Participants can engage in an Impact Journey that may include a 360 Diagnostic, 360 Coaching Session or Self-Directed Review, Application Challenge and Automated Reinforcement, Learner and Client-Selected OnDemand microlearning, and an updated 360 Diagnostic.

FranklinCovey is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) Authorized Training Partners (ATP) Program. The course contributes to the project management education requirement for PMI Certifications, as well as Professional Development Education units (PDUs) needed by PMI credential holders.

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass allows organizations to expand their reach, achieve their business objectives, and sustainably impact performance. It provides access to a vast library of FranklinCovey content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and resources available Live In-Person, Live-Online, and On Demand. For more information, visit www.franklincovey.com, or call 888-868-1776.

Author Information

Kory Kogon is FranklinCovey’s vice president of Content and Senior Consultant. She is the Wall Street Journal bestselling co- author of The 5 Choices: The Path to Extraordinary Productivity, and has appeared as an expert on TODAY, MSNBC’s Your Business, Forbes.com, Inc.com, and on FastCompany.com. She is also one of the authors of the following FranklinCovey work sessions: The 5 Choices to Extraordinary Productivity®, Project Management Essentials for the Unofficial Project Manager™, and Presentation Advantage®. Kory brings more than 25 years of business expertise, from frontline positions to an executive team member.

* Nieto-Rodriguez, Antonio. "The Project Economy Has Arrived.” Harvard Business Review, 14 Nov. 2021.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through The FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

