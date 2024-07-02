02.07.2024 16:54:45

Freeport Lowers Q2 Copper And Gold Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Tuesday announced that it expects second-quarter consolidated sales to be around 5 percent lower than the April outlook of 975 million pounds of copper, and approximately 30 percent below April guidance of 500 thousand ounces of gold.

Further, the metals company expects consolidated unit net cash costs for second quarter to be approximate $1.77 per pound of copper compared to previously estimated $1.57 per pound, principally reflecting lower by-product credits as a result of the delay in shipments.

Currently, Freeport's stock is trading at $48.44, up 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Freeport-McMoRan Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Freeport-McMoRan Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Freeport-McMoRan Inc 45,26 0,01% Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börösen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen zur Wochenmitte Zuwächse. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten