|
01.12.2025 09:52:46
Fresenius Launches Denosumab Biosimilars
(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FRE.DE) announced the launch of its denosumab biosimilars, Conexxence and Bomyntra, in Europe. The biosimilars received approval from the European Commission in July 2025 for all indications of the reference products Prolia and Xgeva, respectively.
"Being the first biosimilar company with a pre-filled syringe for the denosumab oncology indication in Europe, showcases our commitment to offering new treatment options that support patient care and affordability across Europe," said Sang Jin Pak, President Biopharma.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
