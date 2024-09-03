Freshpet Appoints Nicki Baty As COO

(RTTNews) - Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) announced Tuesday the appointment of Nicki Baty as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1, 2024. Baty succeeds Scott Morris and will report directly to Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer.

Baty will have responsibilities consistent with her role as COO. However, her commercial responsibilities will be limited to the Mass, Grocery, and Club channels until May 10, 2025.

Morris will continue as President and Co-Founder and will work closely with Baty and the commercial team to fortify the Company's future business and growth models.

Baty has a strong track record of scaling businesses, having spent nearly 20 years at Colgate-Palmolive where she most recently served as President and General Manager of Hill's Pet Nutrition U.S. from 2020 to 2024.

Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales & General Manager of Latin America and Asia for Hill's Pet Nutrition, General Manager of the Nordic Region, General Manager of the Netherlands, and European Customer Development Director. From 2000 to 2005, she held various roles at Unilever in the UK.