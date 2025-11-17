Sunrise Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A40VTK / ISIN: CH1386220409
|
17.11.2025 15:59:39
Friedland-backed Sunrise raises $30M for scandium mine pre-construction
Sunrise Energy Metals (ASX: SRL), the Australian scandium developer backed by Robert Friedland, is looking to raise A$46 million ($30 million) through a share placement to fund pre-construction activities at its flagship Syerston project.In a press release, Sunrise said it would issue more than 27 million new shares priced at A$4.25 apiece, a 2.2% premium over its last closing price prior to the announcement, plus the same number of unlisted options to buy its shares, exercisable for two years. The placement is expected to comprise two tranches, it added.The shares closed the Monday trading session up 11.8% at A$4.65, giving the Melbourne-based miner a market capitalization of A$574.4 million.Strategic projectThe fundraising, Sunrise says, would allow the company to start pre-construction activities at its Syerston project, which has been hailed as the world’s largest and highest-grade primary scandium deposit.Located in New South Wales, about 450 km west of Sydney, the project has nearly 46 million tonnes in measured and indicated resources grading 414 parts per million scandium, containing over 19,000 tonnes of the metal.Friedland-backed Sunrise Energy doubles scandium resource in AustraliaWidely considered a critical mineral, scandium is a vital building block for semiconductors that power mobile communications, aerospace and automotive applications. The US accounts for about 90% of overall demand, but rival China controls most of the supply, making the mineral vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.In evidence of scandium’s strategic importance, the US Export-Import Bank in September expressed its interest in providing Sunrise with a loan of $67 million, which is around half the cost required to develop the Syerston project. A month later, US defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin announced its intention to buy about a quarter of Syerston’s annual scandium output as part of the new Australia-US critical minerals pact.32-year mineAccording to Sunrise, the Syerston project is capable of producing approximately 60 tonnes of scandium a year over a 32-year mine life, based on a recent ore reserve update in preparation for a new feasibility study. The latest ore reserve, amounting to 2 million tonnes at an average grade of 644 ppm, represents an 87% increase in contained scandium (now above 1,300 tonnes) over the previous estimate.“This raising and the potential proceeds from the future exercise of options, combined withthe letter of conditional funding support from US EXIM Bank for up to $67 million, givesus excellent line of sight to a comprehensive financing package for the Syerston project,” stated Sam Riggall, Sunrise’s managing director.Sunrise’s management previously outlined that the construction and commission of its scandium mine would take up to two years.In addition to Syerston, the company is also developing a nickel-cobalt project in New South Wales. The project, also called Sunrise, hosts the largest cobalt deposit outside of world-leading supplier, The Democratic Republic of Congo, with contained cobalt of 170,000 tonnes, according to its estimates.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sunrise Communicationsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.