FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

FRMO Corp. (the "Company” or "FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2024 first quarter ended August 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s total book value as of August 31, 2023 was $364.6 million ($8.28 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $163.0 million of non-controlling interests. Excluding the non-controlling interests, book value was $201.6 million ($4.58 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2023 of $284.1 million ($6.45 per share), including $114.8 million of non-controlling interests. Excluding the non-controlling interests, book value was $169.2 million ($3.85 per share).

Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $269.4 million as of August 31, 2023, and $201.3 million as of May 31, 2023. Total liabilities were $27.1 million as of August 31, 2023, and $19.4 million as of May 31, 2023, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased, and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended August 31, 2023 rose to $32,329,985 ($0.73 per diluted share) compared to $7,478,672 ($0.17 per diluted share) a year earlier. The equity security investment that accounts for the significant net income increase is identified as Investment A in Note 4 of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements under Investment Concentration.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended August 31, 2023 was $14,239,683 ($0.32 per diluted share) compared to $97,166 ($0.00 per diluted share) for the three months ended August 31, 2022.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after August 31, 2023. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of August 31, 2023 and May 31, 2023, the Company held a 21.79% and 21.80% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC ("HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. ("the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.21% and 78.20% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended August 31, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. will be considered. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3244105094135826524

An audio replay link will be available for 30 days from October 18 through November 18, 2023 on the FRMO website (https://frmocorp.com/q_transcripts.html)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) August 31, May 31, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,997 $ 38,077 Equity securities, at fair value 225,846 159,729 Other current assets 4,520 3,539 Total Current Assets 269,363 201,346 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 91,501 70,656 Investments in securities exchanges 4,934 4,869 Other assets 1,821 1,815 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 13,911 14,608 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 391,730 $ 303,494 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 1,563 $ 2,353 Other current liabilities 378 354 Total Current Liabilities 1,941 2,707 Deferred Tax Liability 24,498 16,004 Mortgage payable 661 669 Total Liabilities 27,100 19,379 Stockholders' Equity: Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 201,638 169,283 Noncontrolling interests 162,992 114,832 Total Stockholders' Equity 364,631 284,114 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 391,730 $ 303,494 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue: Fees $ 701 $ 760 Equity earnings (losses) from limited partnerships and limited liability companies 769 (97 ) Unrealized gains from investments 19,207 1,487 Other 1,353 2,418 Total revenue before unrealized gains from equity securities 22,030 4,568 Unrealized gains from equity securities 67,095 29,671 Total Revenue 89,125 34,238 Total Expenses 362 466 Income from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes 88,763 33,773 Provision for Income Taxes 8,294 2,260 Net Income 80,469 31,513 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 48,139 24,034 Net Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ 32,330 $ 7,479 Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.73 $ 0.17 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 44,022,781 44,017,781 Diluted 44,030,469 44,029,921 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,022,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of August 31, 2023.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted earnings per common share Amount Diluted earnings per common share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income attributable to the Company $ 32,330 $ 0.73 $ 7,479 $ 0.17 Unrealized gain from equity securities 67,095 29,671 Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests 47,797 22,160 Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company 19,298 7,511 Tax benefit on unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the company (1,208) (129) Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes 18,090 $ 0.41 7,382 $ 0.17 Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain from equity securities $ 14,240 $ 0.32 $ 97 $ 0.00 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,030,469 44,029,921 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

