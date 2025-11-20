RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
20.11.2025 02:16:51
From Search Engine to AI Engine: Baidu’s Rise at the Center of China’s AI Future
Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C. disclosed a new position in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), acquiring 102,139 shares for a total value of $13,458,856 as of September 30, 2025.According to a November 13, 2025, SEC filing, Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C. reported a new stake in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), acquiring 102,139 shares valued at $13,458,856 at quarter-end. This addition represented 3.3961% of the fund’s $396.31 million in U.S. equity assets, with Baidu joining a portfolio of 35 reportable holdings.Baidu, Inc. is a leading internet and AI company in China, leveraging its core search and cloud platforms to deliver digital marketing and cloud solutions at scale. Its diversified business model combines advertising, cloud services, and digital content, positioning the company as a key technology provider in the Chinese market. Baidu's focus on artificial intelligence and content innovation supports its competitive advantage in the fast-evolving digital economy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
