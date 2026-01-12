Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 16:44:00

From Training AI to Designing Chips: Nvidia's Next Platform Play

At CES 2026 this month, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang discussed the upcoming delivery of the chipmaker's Rubin platform, named for Vera Florence Cooper Rubin, an American astronomer and trailblazer who helped shape our understanding of the universe. Huang touted many of Nvidia's innovations at the trade show, particularly in physical artificial intelligence (AI), but it's the Rubin platform that has analysts most excited for the near term.The Rubin platform is composed of six separate Nvidia chips. Rubin's performance is based on proprietary data. This is what sets it apart from the hardware offered by competitors such as AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). The performance of the Rubin platform will accelerate agentic AI and advanced reasoning while lowering the cost per token for AI inference workloads by as much as 90% compared to the Blackwell platform. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 834,00 0,35% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen