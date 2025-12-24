24.12.2025 12:02:12

FTSE 100 Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s benchmark equity index FTSE 100 is down slightly Wednesday morning with investors refraining from making significant moves ahead of the upcoming Christmas holidays. The market will close early today.

Trading volumes are quite thin like elsewhere in Europe, as traders are mostly away on the sidelines.

Energy stocks are attracting modest support thanks to firm oil prices.

The FTSE 100, moving between 9,863.55 and 9,892.95, was down 6.33 points or 0.06% at 9,882.89 a few minutes ago.

Schroders is rising 1.7%. Metlen Energy & Metals, Entain, JD Sports Fashion, Barratt Redrow, Pershing Square Holdings, Beazley and Persimmon are gaining 0.6 to 1%.

BP moved higher after the company agreed to sell a 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak.

Games Workshop is down by about 1.1%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, IAG, Astrazeneca, Airtel Africa, GSK, Antogagasta and GSK are lower by 0.5 to 1%.

