FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Surge On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Tuesday, with miners posting strong gains as Shanghai copper prices surged to record highs on optimism around positive factory data out of major economies.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,959 after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday.

Mining giant Anglo American rallied 2.3 percent, Antofagasta added 2.1 percent and Glencore jumped 1.1 percent.

BP Plc shares rose about 2 percent after the oil major said it expects to report a strong performance from its trading business for the first quarter.

HSBC Holdings gained half a percent. The lender said it would sell its Argentine banking business operations to Grupo Financiero Galicia in a deal worth $550 million.

Imperial Brands added half a percent after the tobacco giant backed its profit and revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

