FTSE 100 Little Changed As Commodity Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Wednesday as commodity-related shares declined on concerns about weakening U.S. and Chinese growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,338 after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-3 percent as metals prices declined on demand concerns.

Hochschild Mining plunged nearly 5 percent despite posting strong first-half results on higher output and prices.

Energy giant BP Plc dropped half a percent and Shell gave up 1 percent.

GSK advanced 1.7 percent after a U.S. court decided to review whether evidence supporting claims that heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer is scientifically sound.

Insurer Prudential added 2 percent after half-year results surpassed in several key areas.

In Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die roten Vorzeichen.

