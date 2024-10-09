|
09.10.2024 11:05:52
FTSE 100 Modestly Higher As China Calls New Press Briefing
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday after reports emerged that China's finance ministry will convene a press conference on Saturday to introduce work on strengthening countercyclical adjustments of fiscal policy and promoting economic development.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,220 after falling 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
Mondi, a packaging and paper group, jumped 3.3 percent after it agreed to acquire the Western European packaging assets of Schumacher Packaging for an enterprise value of 634 million euros.
CMC Markets surged nearly 5 percent. The provider of online financial trading and B2B institutional solutions reported that it expects a profit before tax in its first half, compared to last year's loss, with higher operating income.
Rio Tinto dropped half a percent after the mining giant announced a definitive agreement to acquire Arcadium in an all-cash deal for $5.85 per share, valuing Arcadium's share capital at approximately $6.7 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow in Rekordlaune -- ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.