FTSE 100 Slips On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about China's economic recovery and priced in the impact of a likely second term for former President Donald Trump.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent at 8,175 after falling 0.9 percent on Monday.

Miners slipped as copper prices eased on concerns about weakening Chinese demand. Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent.

Rio Tinto gave up 2.5 percent after reporting second-quarter iron ore shipments below estimates.

Ocado shares jumped 15 percent after the online grocer raised profit forecasts for its key technology division.

B&M European Value Retail rallied 3.4 percent. The discount retailer sounded optimistic about achieving profitable, cash-generating growth for the full financial year after reporting a 2.4 percent revenue increase in Q1 FY2024.

Credit reporting company Experian declined 1.6 percent after the announcement of its chief operating officer's departure.