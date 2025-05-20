Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
|
20.05.2025 13:07:53
Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer
London, 20 May 2025 – Funding Circle, the UK’s leading SME finance platform, has facilitated its latest public securitization, SBOLT 2025-1, with loans contributed by its long-term funding partner, Waterfall Asset Management (WAM).
SBOLT 2025-1, the ninth securitisation of loans originated through the Funding Circle platform, brings the total securitised issuance on behalf of investors to c.£2.17 billion. The continued strong investor appetite for both Funding Circle's SME loans and the associated bonds highlights the asset's appeal and solidifies the platform's standing as the largest public issuer of SME Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) in the UK and Europe over the past decade.
The securitisation was well-received by the market, demonstrating robust investor confidence in the quality of the underlying SME loan assets, even amidst a period of notable macroeconomic volatility. BNP Paribas acted as the Sole Arranger and with Citi as Joint-Lead Manager.
This transaction highlights Funding Circle’s continued role in enabling investors like WAM to efficiently manage and diversify their portfolios by accessing a broader range of market participants through the ABS market, while advocating the central banks’ wishes to increase lending to the real economy via the capital markets.
Dipesh Mehta, Chief Capital Officer at Funding Circle, said: "We are delighted to have supported Waterfall Asset Management on their latest successful securitisation. This transaction is a testament to the track record Funding Circle have built, and the strength and attractiveness of UK SME credit as an asset class, highlighting our advanced capabilities in assisting our investor partners to access deep and liquid capital markets.
“Despite challenging market conditions, the positive reception for this issuance demonstrates continued investor appetite for these assets. We remain committed to empowering our institutional partners to effectively deploy capital to hardworking SMEs across the UK, fostering economic growth and opportunity."
Funding Circle’s platform and technology enable institutional investors to deploy capital efficiently to a diverse range of UK SMEs, providing businesses with the finance they need to grow and thrive, while offering investors access to attractive risk-adjusted returns.
ENDS
Notes to Editor:
Media contact:
About Funding Circle
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than £14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2141736 20-May-2025
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13:07
|Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer (EQS Group)
|
19.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
19.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: BOA-Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
16.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
15.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
15.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme (EQS Group)
|
13.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)