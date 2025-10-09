Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

09.10.2025 19:49:35

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Oct-2025 / 18:49 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 October 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

9 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

29,680

Highest price paid per share:

124.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

123.2524p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,050,343 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,050,343) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

123.2524p

29,680

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

653

123.80

10:04:25

00356346439TRLO1

XLON

653

123.60

10:04:25

00356346440TRLO1

XLON

363

124.00

10:08:55

00356347615TRLO1

XLON

368

124.00

10:08:55

00356347616TRLO1

XLON

634

123.60

10:08:55

00356347617TRLO1

XLON

613

123.40

10:08:59

00356347627TRLO1

XLON

800

123.40

10:11:47

00356348343TRLO1

XLON

434

123.40

10:11:51

00356348354TRLO1

XLON

83

123.60

10:12:05

00356348421TRLO1

XLON

631

123.60

10:12:05

00356348422TRLO1

XLON

625

123.40

10:12:05

00356348423TRLO1

XLON

1100

123.40

10:12:06

00356348424TRLO1

XLON

346

123.40

10:12:06

00356348425TRLO1

XLON

405

123.40

10:12:06

00356348426TRLO1

XLON

295

123.40

10:12:08

00356348435TRLO1

XLON

602

123.00

10:12:09

00356348438TRLO1

XLON

411

122.60

11:07:42

00356366137TRLO1

XLON

60

122.60

11:07:42

00356366138TRLO1

XLON

139

122.60

11:07:42

00356366139TRLO1

XLON

200

122.60

11:18:54

00356366782TRLO1

XLON

100

122.60

11:19:05

00356366790TRLO1

XLON

100

122.60

11:19:08

00356366791TRLO1

XLON

227

122.60

11:19:14

00356366792TRLO1

XLON

6

122.40

11:33:57

00356367523TRLO1

XLON

286

122.40

11:33:57

00356367524TRLO1

XLON

612

122.20

11:47:30

00356367881TRLO1

XLON

429

122.40

11:57:24

00356368247TRLO1

XLON

60

122.20

11:57:24

00356368248TRLO1

XLON

612

122.00

12:23:04

00356369092TRLO1

XLON

599

122.20

12:23:12

00356369100TRLO1

XLON

630

122.20

12:50:34

00356370449TRLO1

XLON

629

122.00

13:08:10

00356371056TRLO1

XLON

621

122.00

13:08:16

00356371058TRLO1

XLON

472

122.40

13:09:43

00356371108TRLO1

XLON

424

122.40

13:09:43

00356371109TRLO1

XLON

161

122.80

13:23:55

00356371431TRLO1

XLON

321

122.80

13:23:55

00356371432TRLO1

XLON

148

122.80

13:23:55

00356371433TRLO1

XLON

619

122.60

13:30:09

00356371612TRLO1

XLON

1

123.00

13:57:18

00356372652TRLO1

XLON

2

123.00

13:57:18

00356372653TRLO1

XLON

604

123.00

13:57:18

00356372654TRLO1

XLON

1

123.20

13:57:18

00356372658TRLO1

XLON

51

123.20

14:29:29

00356374114TRLO1

XLON

555

123.20

14:29:29

00356374115TRLO1

XLON

637

123.00

14:53:09

00356376002TRLO1

XLON

638

123.00

14:53:09

00356376003TRLO1

XLON

442

123.40

14:53:25

00356376013TRLO1

XLON

558

123.40

14:53:25

00356376014TRLO1

XLON

645

123.20

14:56:31

00356376350TRLO1

XLON

9

123.60

15:00:12

00356376693TRLO1

XLON

233

123.60

15:00:17

00356376710TRLO1

XLON

423

123.60

15:20:21

00356378358TRLO1

XLON

156

123.80

15:21:32

00356378448TRLO1

XLON

199

124.00

15:21:34

00356378451TRLO1

XLON

176

124.00

15:21:34

00356378452TRLO1

XLON

599

123.60

15:29:18

00356378970TRLO1

XLON

323

123.80

15:29:56

00356379011TRLO1

XLON

214

123.80

15:29:56

00356379012TRLO1

XLON

221

124.00

15:30:18

00356379049TRLO1

XLON

1811

124.00

15:30:18

00356379050TRLO1

XLON

367

124.00

15:30:18

00356379051TRLO1

XLON

371

124.00

15:30:18

00356379052TRLO1

XLON

47

124.20

15:42:42

00356380104TRLO1

XLON

267

123.80

15:52:11

00356380502TRLO1

XLON

60

123.80

15:52:11

00356380503TRLO1

XLON

321

123.80

15:52:11

00356380504TRLO1

XLON

160

123.80

15:59:41

00356380917TRLO1

XLON

61

123.60

16:06:17

00356381349TRLO1

XLON

121

123.80

16:06:18

00356381353TRLO1

XLON

596

124.00

16:06:35

00356381374TRLO1

XLON

394

123.80

16:13:25

00356381810TRLO1

XLON

83

123.80

16:13:25

00356381811TRLO1

XLON

150

123.80

16:15:05

00356381879TRLO1

XLON

193

123.80

16:15:05

00356381880TRLO1

XLON

225

123.80

16:15:05

00356381881TRLO1

XLON

59

123.80

16:15:45

00356381930TRLO1

XLON

150

123.80

16:16:45

00356381969TRLO1

XLON

43

123.80

16:16:45

00356381970TRLO1

XLON

375

123.80

16:17:53

00356382034TRLO1

XLON

193

123.80

16:17:53

00356382035TRLO1

XLON

59

123.80

16:17:53

00356382036TRLO1

XLON

369

123.80

16:18:28

00356382061TRLO1

XLON

47

123.80

16:18:28

00356382062TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 404667
EQS News ID: 2210906

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

