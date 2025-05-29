Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
|
29.05.2025 18:15:16
Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG0TPX62
Issuer Name
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Index Venture Associates V Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
St Helier
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-May-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-May-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
29-May-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|391098
|EQS News ID:
|2147834
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18:15
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
23.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
22.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.05.25
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|1,22
|-2,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen und Zoll-Überraschung im Blick: ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt unter 24.000er-Marke -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimische Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne ab. Die US-Märkte zeigen sich uneins. In Asien ging es am Donnerstag sichtlich nach oben.