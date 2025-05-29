Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

29.05.2025 18:15:16

Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

29-May-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BG0TPX62

Issuer Name

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Index Venture Associates V Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P.

St Helier

Jersey, Channel Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14.096247

0.000000

14.096247

44017600

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

13.006494

0.000000

13.006494

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BG0TPX62

 

44017600

 

14.096247

Sub Total 8.A

44017600

14.096247%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Index Venture Associates V Limited

Index Ventures V (Jersey), L.P

14.096247

 

 

Index Venture Associates V Limited

Index Ventures V Parallel Entrepreneur Fund (Jersey), L.P.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

29-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 391098
EQS News ID: 2147834

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

