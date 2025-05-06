Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

6 May 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 6 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 126,984 Highest price paid per share: 117.40p Lowest price paid per share: 113.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 115.4235p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,919,184 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,919,184) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 115.4235p 126,984

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 385 115.00 10:51:27 00335052859TRLO1 XLON 271 115.00 10:51:27 00335052858TRLO1 XLON 656 115.00 10:51:27 00335052857TRLO1 XLON 655 115.00 10:51:27 00335052860TRLO1 XLON 5771 115.00 10:51:29 00335052870TRLO1 XLON 2058 114.00 10:51:29 00335052871TRLO1 XLON 2098 113.40 10:51:40 00335052932TRLO1 XLON 34 114.00 10:51:40 00335052933TRLO1 XLON 2100 113.60 10:51:57 00335052995TRLO1 XLON 294 114.20 10:56:13 00335054117TRLO1 XLON 668 114.80 11:04:45 00335054831TRLO1 XLON 326 114.40 11:31:44 00335056177TRLO1 XLON 379 114.40 11:31:44 00335056178TRLO1 XLON 705 114.40 11:31:44 00335056179TRLO1 XLON 705 114.40 11:31:44 00335056180TRLO1 XLON 5000 114.40 11:31:44 00335056181TRLO1 XLON 741 114.40 11:31:44 00335056182TRLO1 XLON 4259 114.40 11:31:44 00335056183TRLO1 XLON 3019 114.40 11:31:44 00335056184TRLO1 XLON 5000 114.40 11:31:44 00335056185TRLO1 XLON 2150 114.40 11:31:44 00335056186TRLO1 XLON 92 115.40 11:56:47 00335056986TRLO1 XLON 639 115.40 12:14:19 00335057617TRLO1 XLON 31 115.40 12:15:49 00335057643TRLO1 XLON 193 115.40 12:15:49 00335057644TRLO1 XLON 446 115.40 12:15:49 00335057645TRLO1 XLON 659 115.40 12:30:52 00335058154TRLO1 XLON 491 115.20 12:31:09 00335058169TRLO1 XLON 708 115.40 12:33:37 00335058284TRLO1 XLON 62 115.60 12:34:16 00335058337TRLO1 XLON 920 115.60 12:34:16 00335058338TRLO1 XLON 1510 115.60 12:36:33 00335058442TRLO1 XLON 415 115.60 12:36:33 00335058443TRLO1 XLON 268 115.60 12:36:33 00335058444TRLO1 XLON 200 115.60 12:46:16 00335058788TRLO1 XLON 706 115.60 13:44:37 00335061145TRLO1 XLON 22 115.60 13:44:37 00335061146TRLO1 XLON 246 115.60 13:55:28 00335061684TRLO1 XLON 1546 115.60 13:55:28 00335061685TRLO1 XLON 2835 115.60 13:55:28 00335061686TRLO1 XLON 2033 115.40 13:55:28 00335061687TRLO1 XLON 584 115.00 14:30:01 00335063478TRLO1 XLON 685 115.00 14:30:01 00335063479TRLO1 XLON 788 115.00 14:30:01 00335063480TRLO1 XLON 1341 115.00 14:30:01 00335063481TRLO1 XLON 781 115.00 14:30:01 00335063482TRLO1 XLON 172 115.00 14:30:03 00335063483TRLO1 XLON 344 115.00 14:30:03 00335063484TRLO1 XLON 1497 115.00 14:30:26 00335063503TRLO1 XLON 50 115.00 14:30:33 00335063504TRLO1 XLON 172 115.20 14:31:08 00335063526TRLO1 XLON 571 115.00 14:31:09 00335063527TRLO1 XLON 841 115.00 14:31:14 00335063528TRLO1 XLON 571 115.00 14:31:14 00335063529TRLO1 XLON 60 115.00 14:32:33 00335063577TRLO1 XLON 172 115.00 14:32:33 00335063578TRLO1 XLON 176 115.40 14:43:20 00335064483TRLO1 XLON 2160 115.40 14:43:20 00335064484TRLO1 XLON 682 115.40 14:43:20 00335064485TRLO1 XLON 663 115.00 14:45:00 00335064542TRLO1 XLON 663 115.00 14:45:00 00335064543TRLO1 XLON 786 115.00 14:50:09 00335065117TRLO1 XLON 719 115.00 14:50:09 00335065118TRLO1 XLON 305 115.00 14:50:09 00335065119TRLO1 XLON 295 115.00 14:50:09 00335065120TRLO1 XLON 140 115.00 14:50:09 00335065121TRLO1 XLON 512 114.80 14:51:01 00335065211TRLO1 XLON 1453 114.80 14:51:01 00335065212TRLO1 XLON 148 115.00 14:51:04 00335065216TRLO1 XLON 5000 115.00 14:51:09 00335065218TRLO1 XLON 5000 115.00 14:51:09 00335065219TRLO1 XLON 2688 115.00 14:51:09 00335065220TRLO1 XLON 2312 115.00 14:51:09 00335065221TRLO1 XLON 757 115.00 14:51:09 00335065222TRLO1 XLON 728 115.20 14:56:03 00335065697TRLO1 XLON 655 115.20 14:56:03 00335065698TRLO1 XLON 1367 115.60 14:59:33 00335065827TRLO1 XLON 3356 115.60 14:59:33 00335065836TRLO1 XLON 569 115.60 14:59:33 00335065837TRLO1 XLON 512 115.80 15:05:56 00335066253TRLO1 XLON 553 116.20 15:23:18 00335067698TRLO1 XLON 162 116.20 15:23:18 00335067699TRLO1 XLON 715 116.20 15:23:18 00335067700TRLO1 XLON 235 116.40 15:23:39 00335067705TRLO1 XLON 293 116.40 15:23:39 00335067706TRLO1 XLON 1119 116.40 15:23:39 00335067707TRLO1 XLON 89 116.20 15:27:54 00335067883TRLO1 XLON 600 116.20 15:27:54 00335067884TRLO1 XLON 680 116.20 15:27:54 00335067885TRLO1 XLON 214 116.60 15:27:55 00335067886TRLO1 XLON 258 116.60 15:27:55 00335067887TRLO1 XLON 1175 116.60 15:27:55 00335067888TRLO1 XLON 359 116.60 15:27:55 00335067889TRLO1 XLON 533 116.60 15:27:55 00335067890TRLO1 XLON 541 116.60 15:27:55 00335067891TRLO1 XLON 272 116.60 15:27:55 00335067892TRLO1 XLON 118 116.60 15:27:55 00335067893TRLO1 XLON 1375 116.60 15:28:05 00335067896TRLO1 XLON 1375 116.40 15:28:06 00335067897TRLO1 XLON 1974 116.40 15:32:06 00335068110TRLO1 XLON 626 116.20 15:32:38 00335068131TRLO1 XLON 690 116.20 15:32:38 00335068132TRLO1 XLON 101 116.00 15:38:26 00335068407TRLO1 XLON 1255 116.80 15:42:28 00335068623TRLO1 XLON 719 116.80 15:42:28 00335068624TRLO1 XLON 1313 117.00 15:47:40 00335068997TRLO1 XLON 1331 117.40 15:48:23 00335069103TRLO1 XLON 1349 117.40 15:48:23 00335069104TRLO1 XLON 1404 117.20 15:48:23 00335069105TRLO1 XLON 1433 117.40 15:48:30 00335069112TRLO1 XLON 318 117.20 15:53:01 00335069571TRLO1 XLON 1583 117.20 15:53:01 00335069572TRLO1 XLON 671 117.00 16:00:20 00335070091TRLO1 XLON 105 117.00 16:01:40 00335070205TRLO1 XLON 105 116.80 16:05:08 00335070393TRLO1 XLON 582 116.80 16:05:08 00335070394TRLO1 XLON 4376 116.80 16:05:08 00335070402TRLO1 XLON 2003 117.20 16:11:17 00335070902TRLO1 XLON 1422 117.00 16:11:41 00335070930TRLO1 XLON 688 117.20 16:16:31 00335071397TRLO1 XLON 699 117.00 16:18:30 00335071584TRLO1 XLON

