Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.05.2025 18:14:30

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-May-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 May 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

6 May 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

126,984

Highest price paid per share:

117.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

113.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

115.4235p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,919,184 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,919,184) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

115.4235p

126,984

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

385

115.00

10:51:27

00335052859TRLO1

XLON

271

115.00

10:51:27

00335052858TRLO1

XLON

656

115.00

10:51:27

00335052857TRLO1

XLON

655

115.00

10:51:27

00335052860TRLO1

XLON

5771

115.00

10:51:29

00335052870TRLO1

XLON

2058

114.00

10:51:29

00335052871TRLO1

XLON

2098

113.40

10:51:40

00335052932TRLO1

XLON

34

114.00

10:51:40

00335052933TRLO1

XLON

2100

113.60

10:51:57

00335052995TRLO1

XLON

294

114.20

10:56:13

00335054117TRLO1

XLON

668

114.80

11:04:45

00335054831TRLO1

XLON

326

114.40

11:31:44

00335056177TRLO1

XLON

379

114.40

11:31:44

00335056178TRLO1

XLON

705

114.40

11:31:44

00335056179TRLO1

XLON

705

114.40

11:31:44

00335056180TRLO1

XLON

5000

114.40

11:31:44

00335056181TRLO1

XLON

741

114.40

11:31:44

00335056182TRLO1

XLON

4259

114.40

11:31:44

00335056183TRLO1

XLON

3019

114.40

11:31:44

00335056184TRLO1

XLON

5000

114.40

11:31:44

00335056185TRLO1

XLON

2150

114.40

11:31:44

00335056186TRLO1

XLON

92

115.40

11:56:47

00335056986TRLO1

XLON

639

115.40

12:14:19

00335057617TRLO1

XLON

31

115.40

12:15:49

00335057643TRLO1

XLON

193

115.40

12:15:49

00335057644TRLO1

XLON

446

115.40

12:15:49

00335057645TRLO1

XLON

659

115.40

12:30:52

00335058154TRLO1

XLON

491

115.20

12:31:09

00335058169TRLO1

XLON

708

115.40

12:33:37

00335058284TRLO1

XLON

62

115.60

12:34:16

00335058337TRLO1

XLON

920

115.60

12:34:16

00335058338TRLO1

XLON

1510

115.60

12:36:33

00335058442TRLO1

XLON

415

115.60

12:36:33

00335058443TRLO1

XLON

268

115.60

12:36:33

00335058444TRLO1

XLON

200

115.60

12:46:16

00335058788TRLO1

XLON

706

115.60

13:44:37

00335061145TRLO1

XLON

22

115.60

13:44:37

00335061146TRLO1

XLON

246

115.60

13:55:28

00335061684TRLO1

XLON

1546

115.60

13:55:28

00335061685TRLO1

XLON

2835

115.60

13:55:28

00335061686TRLO1

XLON

2033

115.40

13:55:28

00335061687TRLO1

XLON

584

115.00

14:30:01

00335063478TRLO1

XLON

685

115.00

14:30:01

00335063479TRLO1

XLON

788

115.00

14:30:01

00335063480TRLO1

XLON

1341

115.00

14:30:01

00335063481TRLO1

XLON

781

115.00

14:30:01

00335063482TRLO1

XLON

172

115.00

14:30:03

00335063483TRLO1

XLON

344

115.00

14:30:03

00335063484TRLO1

XLON

1497

115.00

14:30:26

00335063503TRLO1

XLON

50

115.00

14:30:33

00335063504TRLO1

XLON

172

115.20

14:31:08

00335063526TRLO1

XLON

571

115.00

14:31:09

00335063527TRLO1

XLON

841

115.00

14:31:14

00335063528TRLO1

XLON

571

115.00

14:31:14

00335063529TRLO1

XLON

60

115.00

14:32:33

00335063577TRLO1

XLON

172

115.00

14:32:33

00335063578TRLO1

XLON

176

115.40

14:43:20

00335064483TRLO1

XLON

2160

115.40

14:43:20

00335064484TRLO1

XLON

682

115.40

14:43:20

00335064485TRLO1

XLON

663

115.00

14:45:00

00335064542TRLO1

XLON

663

115.00

14:45:00

00335064543TRLO1

XLON

786

115.00

14:50:09

00335065117TRLO1

XLON

719

115.00

14:50:09

00335065118TRLO1

XLON

305

115.00

14:50:09

00335065119TRLO1

XLON

295

115.00

14:50:09

00335065120TRLO1

XLON

140

115.00

14:50:09

00335065121TRLO1

XLON

512

114.80

14:51:01

00335065211TRLO1

XLON

1453

114.80

14:51:01

00335065212TRLO1

XLON

148

115.00

14:51:04

00335065216TRLO1

XLON

5000

115.00

14:51:09

00335065218TRLO1

XLON

5000

115.00

14:51:09

00335065219TRLO1

XLON

2688

115.00

14:51:09

00335065220TRLO1

XLON

2312

115.00

14:51:09

00335065221TRLO1

XLON

757

115.00

14:51:09

00335065222TRLO1

XLON

728

115.20

14:56:03

00335065697TRLO1

XLON

655

115.20

14:56:03

00335065698TRLO1

XLON

1367

115.60

14:59:33

00335065827TRLO1

XLON

3356

115.60

14:59:33

00335065836TRLO1

XLON

569

115.60

14:59:33

00335065837TRLO1

XLON

512

115.80

15:05:56

00335066253TRLO1

XLON

553

116.20

15:23:18

00335067698TRLO1

XLON

162

116.20

15:23:18

00335067699TRLO1

XLON

715

116.20

15:23:18

00335067700TRLO1

XLON

235

116.40

15:23:39

00335067705TRLO1

XLON

293

116.40

15:23:39

00335067706TRLO1

XLON

1119

116.40

15:23:39

00335067707TRLO1

XLON

89

116.20

15:27:54

00335067883TRLO1

XLON

600

116.20

15:27:54

00335067884TRLO1

XLON

680

116.20

15:27:54

00335067885TRLO1

XLON

214

116.60

15:27:55

00335067886TRLO1

XLON

258

116.60

15:27:55

00335067887TRLO1

XLON

1175

116.60

15:27:55

00335067888TRLO1

XLON

359

116.60

15:27:55

00335067889TRLO1

XLON

533

116.60

15:27:55

00335067890TRLO1

XLON

541

116.60

15:27:55

00335067891TRLO1

XLON

272

116.60

15:27:55

00335067892TRLO1

XLON

118

116.60

15:27:55

00335067893TRLO1

XLON

1375

116.60

15:28:05

00335067896TRLO1

XLON

1375

116.40

15:28:06

00335067897TRLO1

XLON

1974

116.40

15:32:06

00335068110TRLO1

XLON

626

116.20

15:32:38

00335068131TRLO1

XLON

690

116.20

15:32:38

00335068132TRLO1

XLON

101

116.00

15:38:26

00335068407TRLO1

XLON

1255

116.80

15:42:28

00335068623TRLO1

XLON

719

116.80

15:42:28

00335068624TRLO1

XLON

1313

117.00

15:47:40

00335068997TRLO1

XLON

1331

117.40

15:48:23

00335069103TRLO1

XLON

1349

117.40

15:48:23

00335069104TRLO1

XLON

1404

117.20

15:48:23

00335069105TRLO1

XLON

1433

117.40

15:48:30

00335069112TRLO1

XLON

318

117.20

15:53:01

00335069571TRLO1

XLON

1583

117.20

15:53:01

00335069572TRLO1

XLON

671

117.00

16:00:20

00335070091TRLO1

XLON

105

117.00

16:01:40

00335070205TRLO1

XLON

105

116.80

16:05:08

00335070393TRLO1

XLON

582

116.80

16:05:08

00335070394TRLO1

XLON

4376

116.80

16:05:08

00335070402TRLO1

XLON

2003

117.20

16:11:17

00335070902TRLO1

XLON

1422

117.00

16:11:41

00335070930TRLO1

XLON

688

117.20

16:16:31

00335071397TRLO1

XLON

699

117.00

16:18:30

00335071584TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 386594
EQS News ID: 2131426

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,32 0,00% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.05.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04.05.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
03.05.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.05.25 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.25 KW 18: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stabil -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handel in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schaffte es zum Handelsschluss an die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt in die Verlustzone rutschte. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag im Minus. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost fand ein freundlicher Handel statt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen