Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) – Exercise of options

The Company was notified on 16 March 2024 that the following transaction was carried out on 15 March 2024 by Andrew Learoyd, who is a Director in the Company.

Andrew Learoyd exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:

Option Scheme Number of options exercised Exercise price per share/ sale price 2011 Share Plan 100,000 0.3172

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Andrew Learoyd 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of 100,000 options, retaining a total of 100,000 shares. d) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3172 100,000 (acquired) e) Aggregated information: N/A f) Date of the transaction: 15 March 2024 g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

