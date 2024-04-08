Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

8 April 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 26 March 2024 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Oliver White the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

PDMR Number of shares subject to award Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 303,016 Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer) 225,987

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2023 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company’s 2023 Directors’ Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company’s Annual Report at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lisa Jacobs Oliver White 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each GB00BG0TPX62 b) Nature of the transactions: Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) i. Nil 303,016 Ii. Nil 225,987 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable – single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 26 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

