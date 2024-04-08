08.04.2024 16:08:54

Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 April 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 26 March 2024 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Oliver White the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

 

PDMR

Number of shares subject to award

Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)

303,016

Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer)

225,987

 

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2023 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

 

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company’s 2023 Directors’ Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company’s Annual Report at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

 

The   notification   below,   made   in   accordance   with   the   requirements   of   Article   19 of   the   Market   Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

 

1. 

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  1. Oliver White

 

2. 

Reason for the notification 

a)

Position/status:
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  1. Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI: 

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

GB00BG0TPX62

b)

Nature of the transactions:

Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Deferred Bonus Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

i. Nil

303,016

Ii. Nil

225,987

 

d)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Price:

Not applicable – single transaction

 

e)

Date of the transaction:

26 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
