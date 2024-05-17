|
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
17 May 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
Restricted Share Awards
The following restricted share awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 16 May 2024 under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Company’s 2024 Remuneration Policy:
The restricted share awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two-year holding period. For further information on the Company’s Remuneration Policy please see
the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|322341
|EQS News ID:
|1905933
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
