Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
17-May-2024 / 09:06 GMT/BST

17 May 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

 

Restricted Share Awards

 

The following restricted share awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 16 May 2024 under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Company’s 2024 Remuneration Policy:

 

 

PDMR

Number of shares subject to award

Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)

1,006,191

Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer)

736,521

 

The restricted share awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins.  Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two-year holding period.  For further information on the Company’s Remuneration Policy please see

the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

 

 

 

 

The   notification   below, made   in   accordance   with   the   requirements   of   Article   19 of   the   Market   Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  2. Oliver White

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

(i) Chief Executive Officer

(ii) Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

as)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

 

GB00BG0TPX62

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of restricted shares, in the form of nil cost options, under the Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(i) Nil

1,006,191

(ii) Nil

736,521

 

d)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Price:

N/A

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction:

16 May 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

 


