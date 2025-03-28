Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

28.03.2025 12:12:52

Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

28-March-2025 / 11:12 GMT/BST

28 March 2025

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 27 March 2025 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs the following deferred bonus share award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

 

PDMR

Number of shares subject to award

Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)

166,186

 

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2024 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

 

The   notification   below, made   in   accordance   with   the   requirements   of   Article   19 of   the   Market   Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

 

1. 

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs

2. 

Reason for the notification 

a)

Position/status:
  1. Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI: 

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

GB00BG0TPX62

b)

Nature of the transactions:

Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Deferred Bonus Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

i. Nil

166,186

 

d)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Price:

Not applicable – single transaction

 

e)

Date of the transaction:

27 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Enquiries:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822)


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 380517
EQS News ID: 2108344

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

