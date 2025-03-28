Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
|
28.03.2025 12:12:52
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
28 March 2025
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)
In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 27 March 2025 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs the following deferred bonus share award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:
The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2024 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
Enquiries:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|380517
|EQS News ID:
|2108344
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
