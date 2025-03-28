Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 March 2025

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

In accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, on 27 March 2025 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs the following deferred bonus share award of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the Company:

PDMR Number of shares subject to award Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 166,186

The deferred bonus awards represent forty per cent of the 2024 annual bonus for executive directors which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lisa Jacobs 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each GB00BG0TPX62 b) Nature of the transactions: Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) i. Nil 166,186 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable – single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 27 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction London

Enquiries:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy

Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822)