06.02.2024 12:39:34

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
06-Feb-2024 / 11:39 GMT/BST

6 February 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of NatWest Group plc with effect from 1 July 2024.  

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.

 


