06.02.2024 12:39:34
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
6 February 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Notification of Change of Director Details
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of NatWest Group plc with effect from 1 July 2024.
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.
