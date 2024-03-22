Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details



22-March-2024 / 09:04 GMT/BST



22 March 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”) Notification of Change of Director Details In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Auto Trader Group plc with effect from 1 May 2024. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

