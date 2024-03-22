|
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
22 March 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Notification of Change of Director Details
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Auto Trader Group plc with effect from 1 May 2024.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|311504
|EQS News ID:
|1865437
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,55
|0,00%
