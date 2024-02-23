23.02.2024 12:27:26

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Major Holdings

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
23-Feb-2024 / 11:27 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BG0TPX62

Issuer Name

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018

City of registered office (if applicable)

Aarhus C

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Denmark

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Feb-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Feb-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13.027270

0.000000

13.027270

47067936

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.900000

0.000000

12.900000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BG0TPX62

47067936

 

13.027270

 

Sub Total 8.A

47067936

13.027270%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Anders Holch Povlsen

Brightfolk A/S

13.027270

0.000000

13.027270%

Anders Holch Povlsen

HEARTLAND A/S

13.027270

 

13.027270%

Anders Holch Povlsen

 

13.027270

 

13.027270%

Anders Holch Povlsen

Anpartsselskabet af 1.1.2017

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

23-Feb-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Aarhus, Denmark


