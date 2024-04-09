|
09.04.2024 13:27:37
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|314555
|EQS News ID:
|1876623
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13:27
|Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,53
|-1,87%