12.03.2024 19:58:44

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12-March-2024 / 18:58 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 March 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

12 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

237,023

Highest price paid per share:

47.75p

Lowest price paid per share:

45.90p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

47.1951p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 361,066,120 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (361,066,120) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

47.1951p

237,023

 

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6789

45.90

 08:21:24

00069196292TRLO0

XLON

25000

47.00

 09:44:41

00069199096TRLO0

XLON

5000

47.50

 09:49:41

00069199263TRLO0

XLON

25000

47.75

 10:07:34

00069200013TRLO0

XLON

25000

47.75

 10:10:17

00069200080TRLO0

XLON

7198

47.00

 10:15:15

00069200263TRLO0

XLON

12096

47.00

 10:15:15

00069200262TRLO0

XLON

8523

47.00

 10:15:15

00069200261TRLO0

XLON

7536

47.00

 10:15:15

00069200260TRLO0

XLON

6243

47.00

 10:15:15

00069200259TRLO0

XLON

12337

47.00

 10:15:29

00069200274TRLO0

XLON

7801

47.00

 11:20:45

00069201900TRLO0

XLON

10000

47.00

 11:40:40

00069202327TRLO0

XLON

6214

47.00

 13:01:51

00069204179TRLO0

XLON

50000

47.50

 13:40:17

00069205210TRLO0

XLON

6534

46.30

 15:40:56

00069210474TRLO0

XLON

4107

46.50

 15:49:06

00069210926TRLO0

XLON

3745

46.60

 16:03:10

00069211814TRLO0

XLON

7900

46.60

 16:03:10

00069211813TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 309253
EQS News ID: 1857195

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857195&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten